Hawaii Hilo men, Hawaii Pacific women capture NCAA Division II West Region Championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Hilo men, Hawaii Pacific women capture NCAA Division II West Region Championships

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • COURTESY UH HILO ATHLETICS Luca Cecchia rallied from losing the first set to defeat HPU’s Marcel Hornung to give Hilo the comeback victory.

On the verge of elimination, trailing with two matches left, the Hawaii Hilo men’s tennis team rallied for a 4-3 win over Hawaii Pacific in the final of the NCAA Division II West Region Championships in Surprise, Ariz. Read more

