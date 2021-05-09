Hawaii sweeps BYU to win NCAA men’s volleyball title
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Updated 12:26 a.m.
VIDEO COURTESY NCAA; PHOTOS BY AP
The top-seeded Rainbow Warriors captured the NCAA men's volleyball championship with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of No. 2 BYU on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Head coach Charlie Wade, senior outside hitter Colton Cowell and senior opposite Rado Parapunov shared their thoughts after the game.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii players hold the championship trophy after the Rainbow Warriors defeated BYU in the final on Saturday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii’s Colton Cowell soared for a shot as Brigham Young’s Wil Stanley tried for a block during Saturday’s NCAA men’s volleyball championship in the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii’s Patrick Gasman celebrates after a Hawaii point during the NCAA men’s volleyball championship match against BYU.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
UH head coach Charlie Wade flashed shaka signs to the Rainbow Warrior faithful after No. 1 Hawaii swept No. 2 BYU on Saturday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle reached in an attempt to deflect a shot by BYU’s Davide Gardini during the NCAA men’s volleyball championship match on Saturday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii’s Rado Parapunov, the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, started to join his teammates in an oncourt celebration while the losing BYU team huddled after Saturday’s NCAA men’s volleyball championship at the Covelli Cener in Columbus, Ohio.