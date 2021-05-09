comscore Hawaii sweeps BYU to win NCAA men’s volleyball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii sweeps BYU to win NCAA men’s volleyball title

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY NCAA; PHOTOS BY AP

    The top-seeded Rainbow Warriors captured the NCAA men's volleyball championship with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of No. 2 BYU on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Head coach Charlie Wade, senior outside hitter Colton Cowell and senior opposite Rado Parapunov shared their thoughts after the game.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii players hold the championship trophy after the Rainbow Warriors defeated BYU in the final on Saturday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Colton Cowell soared for a shot as Brigham Young’s Wil Stanley tried for a block during Saturday’s NCAA men’s volleyball championship in the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Patrick Gasman celebrates after a Hawaii point during the NCAA men’s volleyball championship match against BYU.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS UH head coach Charlie Wade flashed shaka signs to the Rainbow Warrior faithful after No. 1 Hawaii swept No. 2 BYU on Saturday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle reached in an attempt to deflect a shot by BYU’s Davide Gardini during the NCAA men’s volleyball championship match on Saturday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Rado Parapunov, the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, started to join his teammates in an oncourt celebration while the losing BYU team huddled after Saturday’s NCAA men’s volleyball championship at the Covelli Cener in Columbus, Ohio.

No questions. No regrets. No doubt. Hawaii erased all of the above in 93 minutes of dominance against a long-time nemesis regarded as close to an equal for much of the NCAA men’s volleyball season. Read more

