I am very disappointed in your front-page headline, “Rail wheels too thin and tracks too wide” (Star-Advertiser, May 7).

The story is not that the wheels are a half-inch too narrow for the tracks, causing a delay in the timeline. Rather it is, “Why this happened and who is responsible.” Might some future headline be a grisly story about the train derailment that killed and injured scores of riders?

These trains have been matched to the correct tracks throughout the world for decades, and all these engineers who planned our system just had to cut and paste those existing design specifications correctly.

When rain is pouring through my roof because the building plans allowed half-inch gaps everywhere, I have recourse against everyone with whom I signed a contract. I expect to pay taxes to operate and improve my community, but I balk at holding the bag for this type of incompetence.

Stanley Yanke

Aiea

Millennials, Gen Z have economic, political clout

In 2019, millennials surpassed boomers as the largest U.S. demographic. Gen Z is the largest demographic worldwide.

The convergence of these generations created tremendous spending power. Consumer spending is approximately 70% of the economy and this translates to strong economic growth. But economic growth also means more fossil fuel consumption.

A recent United Nations report stated the world plans to produce more than double the amount of coal, oil and gas to blow pass the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold to contain global warming by 2030.

According to Morgan Stanley, the largest transfer of wealth in history is taking place as boomers transfer money to their Gen X and millennial descendants. Climate change is the top issue for millennial and Gen Z, and corporations are shifting because of their “green” priority.

When they vote in greater numbers, they will wield economic and political power to reshape our future. We all need to join them.

Dan Nakasone

Wahiawa

Congress can change laws regarding land

Congress makes the laws and can change them.

So it is not true that “The U.S. owes Hawaiians millions of dollars worth of land” (“Promised land,” Star-Advertiser, May 7). Congress changed the relevant law, which it had every right to do.

Whether it did the right thing is another matter.

I feel the Hawaiian homestead program is unnecessary and racist and should be scrapped.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

Alzheimer’s caregivers need training, support

Did you know that 1 of 9 people aged 65 and older has Alzheimer’s dementia? In Hawaii, there are more than 29,000 with Alzheimer’s and more than 51,000 unpaid caregivers. They are your family, friends and neighbors — people whose company you once enjoyed, but haven’t seen lately.

Dementia afflicted my dad and grandma. My mom was their caregiver for a combined 27 years. It can be an overwhelming, thankless and seemingly endless task.

The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act (S.56/ H.R.1474) could help expand training and support for unpaid caregivers of people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias through community health and senior centers and local agencies. This bill could have helped my family. Maybe it could help you or someone you know.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz has a track record of backing legislation supporting those affected by dementia. Today I’m asking you to join me in asking him to also co-sponsor this act.

Naomi Hokama

Waipahu

Open up Marine base surf spots to public

I agree with the Free Access Coalition (“Time to restore access to West Side beaches,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 6).

Not to downplay the 9/11 tragedy, but wasn’t that years ago? When will the public rise up and demand access to the beach at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe? The locals are denied some of the best surfing in the state, but guess who has exclusive rights to the many breaks? Please let us in!

Eric Phillips

Kapahulu

It’s Trump’s policies that conservatives support

It seems many of the main social media outlets have continued their Donald Trump-bashing, whether it is about the southern border situation, COVID-19 vaccination delivery or geopolitics — he is to blame.

Conservatives, in general, have believed in Trump’s policies that advocated for God, family and tradition (nationalism, constitutional rights, law and order, and borders) — and not in the man, who, like any other man, is flawed.

If in 2024, someone else runs for U.S. president with similar policies, conservatives would most likely support him or her. It is not about Trump.

Jose Uson Jr.

Mililani

Republicans must pick either ideals or Trump

Our nation’s Republican Party must examine its commitment to the ideals of self-governance and free enterprise versus its vassal-to-lord fealty to Donald J. Trump.

As a politician, his first post was not city councilman, state House representative or state senator, or congressional representative or senator. It was president of the United States, the most important position of all.

His first political post was the most important of all. I’ve got a feeling that KGB meddling played a role in Trump’s victory. At any rate, Republicans must ask themselves whether loyalty to ideals supersedes loyalty to Donald J. Trump, the most incompetent president in my life.

Stuart N. Taba

Manoa

