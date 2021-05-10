comscore Hawaii tops nation in worrying about COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii tops nation in worrying about COVID-19

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A masked woman stared at an unmasked woman Saturday while crossing Bishop Street in downtown Honolulu.

Roughly 80% of Hawaii residents worry about COVID-19 daily, giving the state the No. 1 worry rank in a new nationwide report from SafeWise. Read more

