North Shore resident Paul Theroux writes a novel about a surfer's redemption | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
North Shore resident Paul Theroux writes a novel about a surfer’s redemption

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  • COURTESY AMAZON “Under the Wave at Waimea” is about an aging big-wave surfer on Oahu’s North Shore.

  • NEW YORK TIMES / MARCH 15 Internationally acclaimed author Paul Theroux lives in Haleiwa part time. His new book, “Under the Wave at Waimea,” was released April 13.

Internationally acclaimed author Paul Theroux, whose new novel, “Under the Wave at Waimea,” depicts the physical and moral crises of an aging big-wave surfer on Oahu’s North Shore, says he is bemused by the pervasive lack of local interest in his work. Read more

