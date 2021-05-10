Fans honor Warriors’ NCAA volleyball title with drive-by celebration at Manoa
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:52 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fans exchanged high-fives with UH volleyball players outside the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center during Sunday’s drive-by celebrating the Warriors’ NCAA men’s volleyball championship.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A fan waved to the players while approaching the team during Sunday’s drive-by celebration outside the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree