How Hawaii men’s volleyball team got to the top, and where it’s headed

  • By Jason Kaneshiro
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle served against BYU during Saturday’s NCAA title match in Columbus, Ohio. Thelle led UH with four aces while distributing 36 assists.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Patrick Gasman looked to join his teammates to celebrate after putting down the final point in the Rainbow Warriors’ sweep of BYU in Saturday’s NCAA men’s volleyball championship in Columbus, Ohio.

So amid Saturday’s celebration of Hawaii’s sweep of BYU in the NCAA tournament final, there was acknowledgement of the Rainbow Warriors who helped set the foundation for this season’s title run and a nod to the role this group will play in the program’s future. Read more

