How Hawaii men’s volleyball team got to the top, and where it’s headed
By Jason Kaneshiro
Today
Updated 12:27 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle served against BYU during Saturday’s NCAA title match in Columbus, Ohio. Thelle led UH with four aces while distributing 36 assists.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii’s Patrick Gasman looked to join his teammates to celebrate after putting down the final point in the Rainbow Warriors’ sweep of BYU in Saturday’s NCAA men’s volleyball championship in Columbus, Ohio.