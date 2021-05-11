Off the News: Lei of cars for our national champs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Some joys of life have bubbled over the COVID walls we’ve been living with, not the least of which was the jump-up-and-down excitement of the University of Hawaii’s men’s volleyball stars bringing home the national championship. Lots of hugging among the team transmitted their happiness to anyone watching.

Here at home, lei-giving was disallowed, but fans drove a lei of cars around the UH athletic complex Sunday as a homecoming gesture. Socially distanced, of course, but all bound to the team with pride.

Hokule‘a on your license plate

Perhaps it’s one way to add an uplifting spirit to our brief, routine and somewhat boring auto commutes. The Polynesian Voyaging Society’s iconic canoe Hokule‘a is the image on a newly authorized Hawaii license plate to promote Malama Honua, care of the Earth through clean-energy adoption and other initiatives.

Of course, for those who can’t afford voyaging in an electric vehicle, putting the $25 plate on the old gas-guzzler is a way, within easy reach, to show one’s heart is in the right place.