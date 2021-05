Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Snack stop

Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering is known for its custom poke platters and plate lunches, but the Waipahu store recently expanded its dessert lineup. In addition to Ube Mochi Bombs ($3.95) and “The Original” Uber Tarts from Uber Factory, Tanioka’s now carries energy bars, both sweet and savory party mixes, red velvet and ube crinkle cookies, and so much more from local business Staci Mae’s. In the coming months, Tanioka’s will rotate its selection of snacks to feature other local vendors.

Playing with fire

You’ve probably seen the La Birria Tacos truck at Pearlridge Center in Aiea or Mother Waldron Park in Kakaako. If you love the its spicy Hell Fire tacos — which feature a housemade ghost pepper chile blend that also includes habanero and other peppers — take advantage of an off-menu item, the Taco Roulette Pack. This 12-pack costs $45 and includes 11 birria queso tacos and one Hell Fire taco — but you don’t know which one it is.

Stick to this

Chef Colin Hazama‘s Li Hing Lemon Peel Gummy Bears and POG Gummy Bears have a cultlike following. You can usually preorder online for pickup at M by Chef Mavro or at the Tuesday Kaiser High School PTSA Farmers Market, but if you want these addictive, sticky treats on any other day of the week, you can now find them at Kaimuki Crack Seed Store and Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery.

“I deliver 10 pounds of each flavor (to each location), and they’re available until they sell out,” Hazama says.

An 8-ounce container of these sticky treats costs $7. Keep your eyes peeled for a new flavor that launched on May 11: Li Hing Strawberry Guri Guri.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).