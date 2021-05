Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chef Blake Kajiwara of Kaji’s Kitchen quickly pivoted when his hotel restaurant closed during the pandemic and forced him, like many chefs, to find other ways of sharing his passion for cooking. Kajiwara started playing with recipes and friends would post about his food on social media, helping him to garner a following.

Through selling home-cooked meals on Instagram, at pop-up events and at the Kaiser PTSA Farmers Market, Kajiwara was given the opportunity to continue to serve his community through food — like this week’s recipe for namasu. The Kaiser High School farmers market runs 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays in the parking lot.

Approximate nutritional analysis per 1/4 cup serving: 25 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 25 mg sodium, 5 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 1 g protein.

Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

INGREDIENTS:

3 Japanese cucumbers, trimmed

1 small carrot, peeled

1 tablespoon ginger, peeled

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

1/2 kamaboko, julienned

1/4 cup wakame, reconstitute in water, then drain

1/4 onion, julienned

DIRECTIONS:

Cut cucumbers in half diagonally and peel off thin strips of skin. Remove seeds and cut into 1/4-inch pieces lengthwise. Slice carrot and ginger on bias and julienne. In a mixing bowl, combine rice vinegar, sugar and salt until dissolved. Add remaining ingredients, including cucumbers. Mix together, cover and refrigerate for at least an hour. Makes about 8 cups.