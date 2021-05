Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Last month’s observance of Earth Day reawakened an awareness that balance has become increasingly important. Many local businesses like Maui Brewing Co. have been striving to bring about just that.

Most recently, the biz launched its newest endeavor — Kupu Spirits, featuring Kupu Gin — distilled from grain and a proprietary blend of local botanicals like juniper, kaffir lime, local oranges, lemon peel, licorice root and hibiscus. Kupu Gin boasts prominent notes of orange and lemon peel, and a delightfully dry, delicately bitter, hibiscus finish. Unlike the classic London Dry style, whose coniferous aromas can be over-powering, Kupu Gin’s approachability makes it a complimentary and harmonious choice for citrus-forward cocktails. One in particular springs to mind.

For those who desire a little more kick — both in their drink and in their step — there’s no substitute for the French 75. Arguably named after the WWI howitzer field gun, the French 75 was known to have a speedy and direct effect on those who chose to partake of the lively libation.

The base liquor is another point of infamous contention amongst connoisseurs, as to whether the original recipe incorporates gin or cognac. Whatever the history, the combination of two parts spirit, one part citrus and one part sugar — the “golden ratio” of cocktails — resulted in a libation whose effortless drinkability has defied the ages.

The following is a spruced-up twist on a French 75. It introduces fresh muddled blackberries, a housemade rosemary syrup and fresh mint, for a culinary twist to the classic recipe.

1.5 ounces Kupu Gin

0.75 ounces fresh lemon juice

0.5 ounces housemade rosemary syrup

3 blackberries

8 mint leaves

1.5 ounces prosecco or Champagne

Using a shaker tin and muddler, lightly press blackberries into the mint leaves and rosemary syrup. Add lemon juice and Kupu Gin, and shake over ice. Strain into highball or hurricane glass over rocks and top with prosecco or Champagne. Add mint or rosemary sprigs and lemon wheel for garnish.

