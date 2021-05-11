Way to indulge
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 5:13 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Porchetta (crispy pork belly with calamansi garlic sauce)
ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Temaki sushi
ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Slow-roasted prime rib with au jus and horseradish
ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Steamed Dungeness crab
ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Hawaiian-style poke with housemade rice crackers
-
ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Omelet from the omelet bar
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree