Way to indulge

I have fond memories of the 100 Sails' buffet at Prince Waikiki. It was a goto destination to take seafood-loving friends visiting from out of town, or to commemorate occasions, like a milestone birthday. Read more

Some of my favorite Oahu buffets closed temporarily with the pandemic last year, which was understandable but no less heart-breaking. Imagine my excitement when 100 Sails announced it was revamping its buffet in a modified format called “Indulge: A Signature Grazing Experience.” This re-imagined dinner buffet was introduced last December, and it was so successful that the restaurant brought back its signature Sunday brunch experience in April.

So, what exactly is a “modified buffet”? 100 Sails’ “Indulge” experience features a hybrid of socially distanced action stations and served courses. The restaurant’s most popular action stations that feature slow-roasted prime rib, temaki sushi and Hawaiian-style poke, and a chef’s selection of desserts are still there, but they’re more spaced out to allow for social distancing. Dividers separate customers from the restaurant staff serving food, and floor markers ensure that there’s adequate spacing between individuals waiting in the buffet line.

All other courses, including steamed Dungeness crab, salt and pepper Kauai shrimp, clam chowder and sides, are brought directly to your table. Don’t worry — the all-you-can-eat factor is still there, so you can ask your server for three, four or five servings of those signature crab legs.

At a recent media event, we were invited to experience the restaurant’s “Indulge” Sunday brunch. It differs from dinner with the addition of a waffle station — featuring taro waffles, bananas, whipped cream, maple syrup, and your choice of bacon or sausage — and an omelet bar, where you can get eggs cooked to order. Omelet ingredients range from fresh spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes to ham, Portuguese sausage and cheddar cheese. Served courses include eggs Benedict, a savory hash and fried chicken. The current hash is a mix of smoked salmon, caramelized onions, garlic, capers, green onions and garlic calamansi aioli. There will also be a changing monthly special — fried oysters with cocktail sauce is the current feature.

The creative twist on chicken and waffles was inspired by executive chef Joe Almoguera’s daughter, Jada.

“She loves crispy fried chicken,” he says, “so we found a fun way to present fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy made from scratch using J. Ludovico chicken bones.”

Be sure to save room for dessert. 100 Sails’ signature Prince Bread Pudding with crème anglaise is back, but the taro malasada ice cream sandwiches with vanilla bean ice cream are my favorite.

Brunch wouldn’t be complete without exclusive cocktails. You can purchase orange, pineapple or guava juice mimosas or create your own Ultimate Bloody Mary. The latter is a true treat-yourself experience, as the luxe cocktail features garnishes like smoked pipikaula, poached shrimp, pepperoncini, cucumber, celery and more.

Coming soon: 100 Sails will be launching a daily lunch a la carte menu, and the “Indulge” buffet concept will be expanding to Thursdays after May 13.

100 Sails

Prince Waikiki

100 Holomoana St.

808-944-4494

Sunday brunch, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

100sails.com