Way to indulge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Way to indulge

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 5:13 p.m.

  • ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Porchetta (crispy pork belly with calamansi garlic sauce)

  • ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Temaki sushi

  • ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Slow-roasted prime rib with au jus and horseradish

  • ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Steamed Dungeness crab

  • ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Hawaiian-style poke with housemade rice crackers

  • ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Omelet from the omelet bar

I have fond memories of the 100 Sails' buffet at Prince Waikiki. It was a goto destination to take seafood-loving friends visiting from out of town, or to commemorate occasions, like a milestone birthday. Read more

