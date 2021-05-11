comscore Bill to increase lodging tax could stifle visitor industry, some say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill to increase lodging tax could stifle visitor industry, some say

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A bill that allows counties to raise their own TAT up to 3 percentage points for up to 10 years would increase the cost of a Hawaii vacation. Above, beachgoers packed Waikiki Beach on Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A bill that allows counties to raise their own TAT up to 3 percentage points for up to 10 years would increase the cost of a Hawaii vacation. Above, beachgoers packed Waikiki Beach on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Keith Vieira, principal of KV & Associates, Hospitality Consulting, said the proposed increase means that visitors would pay more than 18% in GET and TAT taxes per night on their hotel rooms and resort fees. Above, the view last week from a room at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort in Waikiki.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Keith Vieira, principal of KV & Associates, Hospitality Consulting, said the proposed increase means that visitors would pay more than 18% in GET and TAT taxes per night on their hotel rooms and resort fees. Above, the view last week from a room at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort in Waikiki.

Hawaii’s hotel tax will likely go up by nearly 30% if legislation goes through giving the four counties the option of raising the fee. Read more

Previous Story
Homeowners want protection from flooding

Scroll Up