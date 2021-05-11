City Council resolution urges rail to stop at Middle Street

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi introduced a resolution to urge the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Board to pause rail construction at Middle Street.

Tsuneyoshi listed the increased costs to the project and the lack of a plan to fill a $3.5 billion shortfall to complete the 20-mile rail system from Kapolei to Ala Moana Center as planned.

“It’s not about having been against this project or having been against going to Ala Moana,” she said.

“It’s about the realities of the financial situation that we’re in, the lack of information on how we move forward and what that’s going to cost us, and the overwhelming concern about what it has already cost us and what it’s going to cost future generations of taxpayers.”

Tsuneyoshi explained that the pause at Middle Street would allow the city to start operating the rail to get a better idea of revenue and operation costs. Councilman Augie Tulba has expressed a similar interest in pausing the rail at Middle Street.

However, Council members Radiant Cordero and Brandon Elefante told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in early May that the rail must continue to Ala Moana Center in order to serve Oahu residents properly.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi reiterated Monday that his position is that the rail must continue past Middle Street, but wasn’t firm about it continuing to Ala Moana Center.

It is ultimately up to the Cty Council and the mayor to decide the route of the rail system. However, because there is a contract between the city and the Federal Transit Authority, future and past funding for the project could be in jeopardy if the route is altered.

The contract with the FTA requires the rail to go the full 20 miles to receive the full $1.55 billion in federal funds. To date, HART has received about $806 million.