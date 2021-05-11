comscore Mauna Kea group members named | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mauna Kea group members named

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A state House of Representatives panel that will work over the next year to recommend changes in the management of Mauna Kea’s summit will include three kiai, or “protectors,” who have helped lead the fight against the planned Thirty Meter Telescope. Read more

Previous Story
Homeowners want protection from flooding

Scroll Up