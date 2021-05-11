Mauna Kea group members named

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A state House of Representatives panel that will work over the next year to recommend changes in the management of Mauna Kea’s summit will include three kiai, or “protectors,” who have helped lead the fight against the planned Thirty Meter Telescope.

Speaker Scott Speaker announced the membership of the Mauna Kea Working Group in a virtual news conference Monday.

“My intent was to form a working group that would bring different groups to the table, including kiai, so I’m just happy they put their names forward,” Saiki said.

The kiai named to the working group are high-profile educators and cultural experts Noe Noe Wong- Wilson, Lanakila Manguil and Pua Kanahele.

Saiki said 86 nominations were received from a range of Native Hawaiian organizations, groups and community organizations. After removing duplicate nominations, there were 53 nominees.

The other Hawaiians appointed by Saiki are Jocelyn Leialoha Doane, administrator of the Community Based Development Division of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services; Lui Hoko­ana, chancellor of University of Hawaii Maui College; Brialyn Onodera, a mechanical engineer with the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on Maui; and Shane Palacat-Nelsen, community outreach advocate with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and chairman of the Kahu Ku Mauna Cultural Advisory Council, which advises UH on Hawaiian cultural matters affecting its Mauna Kea management areas.

Saiki said the working group was formed after an independent report criticized Mauna Kea leaseholder University of Hawaii for failing to manage cultural practices, resources and education on the mountain. According to a resolution by the House, the failure of the university to properly consult with Native Hawaiians led to mistrust and polarization within the community.

While the state Senate declined to sign onto the resolution, Saiki said the House still hopes to help remedy UH’s shortcomings by recommending a new management structure overseeing the 11,228-acre Mauna Kea Science Reserve.

Four members from the state House of Representatives were named to the panel, including Chairman Mark Nakashima (D, Kukuihaele-Laupahoehoe-North Hilo). Nakashima, whose district contains Mauna Kea, is chairman of the Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee.

Other representatives on the working group are Ty J.K. Cullen (D, Waipahu-Royal Kunia-Makakilo), Stacelynn K.M. Eli (D, Kalaeloa-Ko Olina-Maili) and David Tarnas (D, Kaupulehu-Waimea- Halaula), chairman of the Water and Land Committee.

Panel members appointed earlier by their respective organizations:

>> Sterling Wong, chief advocate of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, will represent OHA.

>> Robert Masuda, first deputy, will represent the Board of Land and Natural Resources.

>> Bonnie Irwin, chancellor of the University of Hawaii at Hilo, will represent the UH Board of Regents.

>> Rich Matsuda, interim COO at the W.M. Keck Observatory, will represent the Maunakea Observatories.