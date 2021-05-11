Niu Valley construction raises alarm over heiau
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:35 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Remnants of a Hawaiian heiau, upper left, are adjacent to a home construction project at 418 Halemaumau St. in Niu Valley.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree