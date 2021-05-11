Police Week in Hawaii starts with solemn ceremonies

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Police departments in Hawaii and around the country solemnly honored officers killed in the line of duty as Police Week began Monday amid pandemic precautions and a national debate about the future of of law enforcement.

COVID-19 limited the traditional gatherings as the virus took its toll on the ranks of the nation’s police departments.

Nearly 60% of the 394 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2020 contracted COVID- ­19, according to the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund.

Hawaii island Chief Paul K. Ferreira, speaking at the Ka Malu Aloha police memorial wall in Hilo, said of the 119 officers who died nationwide so far this year, 63 contracted COVID in the line of duty. No law enforcement officer in Hawaii died from COVID-19, he said.

Ferreira read off the names of five police officers and a park ranger who died while serving the county.

“I want to personally thank and recognize all the men and women of the Hawaii Police Department, both sworn and civilian, who are dedicated to ensuring Hawaii island is a safe place to live,” Ferreira said.

County of Hawaii Mayor Mitch Roth, who worked as a prosecutor for 27 years, addressed the atmosphere brought on by high-profile police shootings of unarmed suspects.

“I see how hard our officers work and how little they are appreciated,” Roth said. “As we look at what is going on in our country, we need you now more than ever. We need to appreciate our officers now, more than ever. No one understands the duties, responsibilities, hazards and sacrifices of law enforcement officers.”

The Kauai Police Department posted a picture on its Facebook page that family identified as officer Bobby L. Kekapuloa Thompson. He is wearing a black mask, his head bowed, above the message, “This week, we pay tribute to the men and women of law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service and protection of their community. We will never forget.”

On Maui, police gathered on the front steps of the Maui Police Department headquarters with some of the families of the five officers who died serving the Valley Isle.

“Law enforcement is a noble career. … It is an awesome responsibility you carry forward, protecting the well-being and health of our community,” Maui Mayor Michael P. Victorino said.

In lieu of in-person events, HPD produced a series of videos.

In the first, Chief Susan Ballard reads a proclamation from Mayor Rick Blangiardi over file footage of officers interacting with kids at a school, playing taiko drums and engaging in other activities.

The second video starts with a prayer from police Chaplain Keoki Awai and finishes with a reading of the names of the 50 officers who died in Honolulu. Uniformed officers place a candle on an altar for each officer.

The list starts with Constable Kaaulana, who served under the Marshal of the Kingdom in 1851 and died after he was kicked and stomped and hit his head on a rock while trying to stop a man from beating his wife. It ends with officers Tiffany-Victoria B. Enriquez and Kaulike S.G. Kalama, who were ambushed at a home near Diamond Head on Jan. 19, 2020.

“These fallen HPD officers, as well as other law enforcement officers, deserve our respect and gratitude for upholding law and order, without which our society would crumble. Pray for those who have lost their lives protecting our lives and freedoms, and thank those officers you see for doing what they do: run toward danger when others are running away,” Ballard said.