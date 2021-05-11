Techview: Virtual workspace provides way to secure remote workers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Before COVID-19 many businesses had already been transitioning to virtual/remote work models and using more cloud-based applications and services. Then, when the pandemic hit, there was a forced move by those who needed to quickly adopt remote work environments to continue operations. More than a year later, now is the time for businesses of all sizes to reexamine how employees are accessing critical work assets to ensure it is being done securely and efficiently.

Various technology providers have developed and started offering virtualized environments. For businesses that need to give employees access to their desktop, applications and files in a secure and cost- effective way, a remote working approach called Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS) may be a good fit and has several significant advantages. These include:

1. Secured access: WaaS provides a remote desktop for employees, contractors and any other third parties that need to access your applications — all provided in a secure environment.

2. Scalability: WaaS enables businesses to add, remove and provision desktops quickly to users working anywhere while maintaining required security standards.

3. Cost benefit: WaaS gives customers predictable monthly costs. This allows businesses to better plan for their IT needs.

4. Operational support: WaaS is easy to manage and doesn’t require the regular patching and other maintenance activities related to your typical desktop management. With features like auto-scaling, security monitoring, patching and software upgrades, your IT team has less to worry about.

5. User experience: WaaS is easy to access and has improved speed and performance. Your desktop users can also use personal devices to securely access an enterprise desktop environment from anywhere, eliminating the need to manage multiple computers.

Consult your trusted tech partner to learn more about Workspace-as-a-Service and see if you can schedule a WaaS assessment for your business.

CBTS/Hawaiian Telcom also will discuss WaaS at “Transforming to a Digital Workspace,” an upcoming Hawaiian Telcom University, on May 26. Originally a daylong technology event for Hawaii’s businesses and IT professionals, Hawaiian Telcom University has transformed into a series of shorter educational presentations to help business and residential customers better navigate the connection between technology and issues that affect their everyday lives. At this webinar, attendees will learn how companies are incorporating digital workspaces into their business and how it’s making a positive impact on their work process.

Topics for discussion include:

>> Defining the digital and modern workspace.

>> How customers, partners and employees do business in today’s environment.

>> How a Workspace-as-a-Service encourages collaboration and productivity.

>> Workspace security.

>> Assessing your workspace needs.

This free virtual event is open to the public. Visit HawaiianTel.com/HTU for more information on how to get notified when registration is available for this webinar and other upcoming events.

Kenneth Hensarling is director — portfolio management cloud services for CBTS/ Hawaiian Telcom. He can be reached at ken.hensarling@cbts.com.