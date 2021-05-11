comscore Techview: Virtual workspace provides way to secure remote workers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Techview: Virtual workspace provides way to secure remote workers

  • By Kenneth Hensarling
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.
Before COVID-19 many businesses had already been transitioning to virtual/remote work models and using more cloud-based applications and services. Then, when the pandemic hit, there was a forced move by those who needed to quickly adopt remote work environments to continue operations. More than a year later, now is the time for businesses of all sizes to reexamine how employees are accessing critical work assets to ensure it is being done securely and efficiently. Read more

