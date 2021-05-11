Teen surfer anxious to return to ocean following shark bite
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:48 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Shark attack victim Parker Blanchette, 14, looks out toward the spot where he was bitten by a 5-foot shark May 3 at North Beach on Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe. Blanchette received over a hundred stitches but is eager to return to the ocean.
Shark attack victim Parker Blanchette, 14, on Monday showed the stitches where he was bitten by a 5-foot shark last week at North Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe. Blanchette said the encounter spurred his fascination with sharks and did not discourage him to return to surfing.