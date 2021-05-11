comscore Hawaii right-hander Cade Halemanu, with a fastball that’s been clocked at 96 mph, has major league scouts taking notice | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii right-hander Cade Halemanu, with a fastball that’s been clocked at 96 mph, has major league scouts taking notice

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii pitcher Cade Halemanu (40) works against Long Beach State during the seventh inning of a college baseball game on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Les Murakami Stadium in Honolulu.

  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 20 UH pitcher Cade Halemanu delivered a pitch against Long Beach State on March 20 at Les Murakami Stadium.

Nearly as fast as the coconut wireless is the baseball buzz. Soon after Cade Halemanu’s fastball clocked at 96 mph on May 2, word spread to Major League Baseball scouting departments about the University of Hawaii’s right-corner-trending, right-handed pitcher. Read more

