comscore University of Hawaii volleyball team No. 1 in poll, no doubt about it | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii volleyball team No. 1 in poll, no doubt about it

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

Two days after winning the national championship, Hawaii naturally topped the final NVA/AVCA Division I-II Men’s Coaches Poll of the season on Monday, marking the second time in program history the Rainbow Warriors finished at No. 1 in the ranking. Read more

