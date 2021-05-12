Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Be prepared to travel interisland Today Updated 6:35 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Some interisland travelers were raring to go on Tuesday’s Day 1 of the new quarantine exemption for those fully vaccinated in Hawaii. Most residents like the option but have no travel plans yet. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Some interisland travelers were raring to go on Tuesday’s Day 1 of the new quarantine exemption for those fully vaccinated in Hawaii. Most residents like the option but have no travel plans yet. There are a few things they can do in advance. One is to visit the official Safe Travels site (travel.hawaii.gov), create their accounts and fill in their profiles. But the questionnaire and uploading the vaccine documents? Those tasks will have to wait until an actual travel itinerary is set — probably for the best, as rules do change. Travel safely, kamaaina! Hoping for a boom in solar jobs Given the abundance of sunny days here, it’s not surprising that Hawaii ranks among the top five states for solar jobs per capita. Even so, according to a recently released National Solar Jobs Census, we’re close to bottom in job growth. From 2012 to 2020, Hawaii saw a 48% increase in solar job growth, giving it a No. 44 ranking. However, if President Joe Biden secures a green light on an ambitious goal of reaching 100% carbon-free or clean electricity throughout the U.S. by 2035, we could see a widespread surge in solar job opportunities as the nationwide workforce would need to quadruple in size, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Previous Story Letters: Not enough information on Bikeshare’s finances; Declare pandemic ended and move on; Obey police instructions to avoid further tragedy