comscore Off the News: Be prepared to travel interisland | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Be prepared to travel interisland

  • Today
  • Updated 6:35 p.m.

Some interisland travelers were raring to go on Tuesday’s Day 1 of the new quarantine exemption for those fully vaccinated in Hawaii. Most residents like the option but have no travel plans yet. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Not enough information on Bikeshare’s finances; Declare pandemic ended and move on; Obey police instructions to avoid further tragedy

Scroll Up