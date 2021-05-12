comscore Employees’ Retirement System sells golf courses on Maui for $28 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Employees’ Retirement System sells golf courses on Maui for $28 million

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:56 a.m.

Hawaii’s largest pension fund has sold two Maui golf courses after 18 years of ownership stemming from a soured real estate loan. Read more

Previous Story
Teen surfer eager to return to ocean following shark bite at Kaneohe beach
Next Story
Ex-police chief to lead board review on police shootings

Scroll Up