Ex-police chief to lead board review on police shootings

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:13 a.m.
    Honolulu police on April 5 investigated at Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street, where Iremamber Sykap, 16, was shot to death by police.

    A former Maui police chief has been selected to lead the Enforcement Officer Independent Review Board, which is tasked with reviewing police shootings in Hawaii. Police gathered April 15 in the driveway of 91 Coelho Way in Nuuanu, where Lindani Myeni, 29, was shot to death by police.

A former Maui police chief was selected to lead the state board tasked with reviewing police shootings during the panel’s first meeting in 15 months, but any possible discussion of fatal police confrontations took place in private. Read more

