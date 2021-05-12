Star University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan embodied aloha

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Brennan wrote autographs and rewrote record books in an undefeated 2007 regular season that created statewide enchantment.

But the greatest UH football story ever told did not have a happily-ever-after ending. Brennan, 37, died Monday, according to his father, Terry Brennan.

Colt Brennan was a patient at a rehabilitation facility when he was found unconscious a few days ago. He died at Hoag Hospital in Newport, Calif.

“He was doing so well, the spark was back in his eyes and he was healthy and doing great, and it happened,” Terry Brennan said.

Brennan said his son was in the fifth month of a six-month treatment program. “He had been here (in California) getting medical treatment for his medical issues,” he said. “Things were moving quite nicely. He was in a good place, and it just got away from him.”

Brennan indicated that his son left the facility; he suggested a drug his son then ingested contributed to his death.

“Obviously, someone gave him a pain pill of some sort, but it was fentanyl, according to what we’re understanding,” he said. “We’re still a long way from figuring it out. That’s where we are right now.”

Brennan said his son was surrounded by family members when he died. “He went peacefully,” he said. “He listened to Bob Marley. His sisters had a lei around him when he was unconscious. They had the music of Bob Marley playing near his ear.”

Colt Brennan was a fan of the reggae legend, reciting lyrics and often signing autographs “One Love,” after the Marley song of that name.

Brennan was mourned nationally. NFL quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa, both Saint Louis graduates, were among the Hawaii-reared professional athletes expressing condolences on social media.

“The program lost the best quarterback it ever had,” said Robert Kekaula, Spectrum Sports’ play-by-play announcer.

Former UH coach June Jones fought back emotion as he spoke of Brennan. “It’s a tough one,” Jones said. “It’s so, so sad.”

Brennan triggered different emotions in a January 2007 announcement that earned him “Colt” status. In the afterglow of the 2006 season, when he threw for a then-NCAA-record 58 touchdowns, Brennan announced he would pass on early entry into the 2007 NFL Draft and return to UH for his senior season. That declaration, in a news conference televised live across the state, drew raucous support from UH fans.

“I think one of the things I’ll never forget is Colt had an opportunity to come out (for the NFL Draft) after his junior year,” Jones said in a telephone interview. “I said, ‘Let me get the NFL to evaluate where you’re going to get drafted.’ They said, ‘You’re going to be a second-round pick.’ After getting that, he still decided to come back for that last year, which not many kids will do. He had a lot of aloha for the state and his teammates. That was a pretty unreal gesture, to do that for his teammates.”

Record breaker

Brennan was the leader of the Rainbow Warriors’ 12-0 regular season in 2007. It was a season in which he rallied UH from deficits of 14 points against San Jose State — tying it with 33 seconds left in regulation on a mud-covered, 2-yard keeper — and 21 against Washington. He also rebounded after being flattened by Fresno State linebacker Marcus Riley in a shot heard ’round the WAC.

Brennan set several NCAA records. He was invited to New York as one of four Heisman Trophy finalists that December. He finished third in the voting.

That 2007 season, Brennan and his teammates became statewide celebrities. UH staged an autograph session in which lines to meet Brennan snaked across the grass practice field and to the parking structure, a mile and a half long.

A day after UH defeated Washington to complete the perfect regular season, a standing-room-only crowd packed Stan Sheriff Center to hear the Warriors’ invitation to the 2008 Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day in New Orleans. Hawaii lost to Georgia amid controversy over the school’s handling of ticket acquisitions and distributions. Soon after, Jones resigned to accept the coaching job at Southern Methodist University.

But Brennan’s popularity remained intact.

He was a sixth-round pick by Washington in the 2008 NFL Draft. Brennan was with Washington for two seasons, spending the 2009 season on injured reserve, before being released in 2010. He was with the Oakland Raiders for a month in 2010 before also being released.

In November 2010 Brennan suffered severe injuries as a passenger in a head-on collision on Hawaii island. Brennan was hospitalized for eight days with injuries to his head, ribs and collarbone. During a lunch with Dan Morrison, UH’s former quarterbacks coach, Brennan showed the scars from the accident, as well as medical results.

“He showed me a picture of the X-ray where there was a big white spot on his brain,” Morrison recalled. “Man, that and the scar by his collarbone, they were pretty ugly. I really felt the brain damage that occurred there had more impact than some people were aware of.”

On Oct. 29, 2013, Brennan signed with the Los Angeles Kiss of the Arena Football League, but he failed the physical exam and did not play a down for the Kiss. In March 2014 Brennan told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that exam led to the diagnosis he was suffering from a traumatic brain injury. Dr. Vernon Williams, who specializes in neurology and pain management, administered additional tests.

Struggles off the field

After the car accident, Brennan struggled with health issues, substance abuse and legal trouble. He developed blood clots in his legs that often required him to walk with a cane or ride in a wheelchair.

In 2020 he was arrested on an accusation of causing a disturbance while intoxicated at a hotel. Later, he was arrested at his home for another disturbance while allegedly intoxicated.

“He had had his ups and downs, and his struggles with mental illness and addictions he fought through,” said Nate Ilaoa, Brennan’s former UH teammate and roommate. “We like to think of all the good things he was able to do.”

Ilaoa said Brennan embraced a “second chance” in Hawaii. In 2004 Brennan was arrested following an incident in Colorado. He pleaded guilty to trespassing and was sentenced to one week in jail and placed under probation until he earned a bachelor’s degree, which he did in December 2007. Jones offered Brennan a spot on the Warriors’ 2005 roster provided he pay his own way for that fall semester.

Love for Hawaii

Brennan was quick to embrace Hawaii. Center Samson Satele, slotback Gerald Welch and Ilaoa befriended Brennan, inviting him to beach outings.

“I showed him the ropes around campus,” Ilaoa said. “From the jump he loved being in Hawaii. He was genuine about the whole situation. We all know his backstory. He wasn’t afraid to say his part about what happened. He loved to represent Hawaii.”

Morrison said, “Above the talent, he had a really big heart.”

Morrison recalled how Brennan mentored newcomers. “That’s who he was,” Morrison said. “That’s who he was with the players around him. He demanded excellence. But he was really good at making sure everybody was all right. When you see him perform, you don’t always see those things. He always had a really good heart.”

Former linebacker Adam Leonard went against Brennan every day in practice. “Man, you couldn’t not love him,” said Leonard, a Los Angeles teacher who learned of Brennan’s death Tuesday morning. “This is really tough.”

Welch often invited Brennan to spend weekends on the North Shore. A few years ago Brennan bought a house in the area.

“The thing I loved about him is he had the biggest heart,” said Welch. “He loved the people of Hawaii. He embraced the people of Hawaii. He loved my family. He did a lot for us. He never wanted anything in return but our friendship and our love. He was probably one of the greatest who ever played at Hawaii. He brought Hawaii to heights it had never been before. He embraced the people of Hawaii. He loved to be here.”

Welch, who is Saint Louis School’s associate athletic director, remembered asking Brennan to serve as godfather to his son Slater.

“He was so excited to do it,” Welch said. “He lived with us for a time. Uncle Colt was a big brother to (my children). They took it hard. It was rough. We’re glad we got to enjoy the time we did have with him.”

Jacky Buder, a former pro bodyboarder, often sponsored youth football clinics. Buder said Brennan was quick to accept an offer to work the clinics.

“He would give his shirt off his back, his last dollar,” Buder said. “He just loved the state of Hawaii. He considered it his home. He’s going to be sorely missed. He’s done so much for the community. He’s given back to the kids. He had one of the biggest hearts I’ve ever known. I’m just heartbroken.”

Rich Miano, a former UH player who coached on defense at UH when Brennan was a player, said Brennan’s impact will resonate for years.

“The thing that’s inspiring to me is people refer to it as the Colt Brennan era,” Miano said. “‘Did you play before Colt Brennan? Did you play with Colt Brennan? Did you play after Colt Brennan?’ It’s almost like three generations of players. The Colt Brennan era is the pinnacle of success in Hawaii football. It’s an era in Hawaii I think nobody will forget. We were lucky to get him.”

REMEMBERING COLT BRENNAN

Compiled by Stephen Tsai, Star-Advertiser

June Jones, former UH head coach:

“I think one of the things I’ll never forget is Colt had an opportunity to come out (for the NFL Draft) after his junior year. I said, ‘Let me get the NFL to evaluate where you’re going to get drafted.’ They said, ‘You’re going to be a second-­round pick.’ After getting that, he still decided to come back for that last year, which not many kids will do. He had a lot of aloha for the state and his teammates. That was a pretty unreal gesture to do that for his teammates.”

Karl Benson, former Western Athletic Conference commissioner:

“In my opinion, those two years — (Boise State’s title in) 2006, (UH’s in) 2007 — have to be two of the best years in WAC history in terms of notoriety and exposure. Colt Brennan was certainly not just the face of the Warriors, but the face of the WAC. … He had the aloha spirit that attracted everyone to him.”

Rich Miano, former UH player and associate head coach:

“I do think he was, by far, the most popular person in the state of Hawaii, including politicians, actors. That guy would command a line and sign every autograph and appease every fan. There were tens, hundreds of thousands of people who loved Colt Brennan. And he loved them as much as they loved him.”

Gov. David Ige:

“Colt Brennan electrified the entire state of Hawaii at the peak of his college career with the UH Rainbow Warrior football team. He will always be remembered for his brilliance, his leadership and how he and his team brought the people of Hawaii together during that memorable and exciting 2007 season. Dawn and I join our community in mourning the loss of Colt Brennan. We send our deepest condolences to Colt’s family and loved ones.”

Gerald Welch, former UH teammate:

“The thing I loved about him is he had the biggest heart. He loved the people of Hawaii. He embraced the people of Hawaii. He loved my family. He did a lot for us. He never wanted anything in return but our friendship and our love. He was probably one of the greatest who ever played at Hawaii. He brought Hawaii to heights it had never been before. He embraced the people of Hawaii. He loved to be here.”

Dan Morrison, former UH quarterbacks coach:

“A good person lost way too soon. … I have a feeling he’s going to impact more people than he ever realized. I don’t think he realized how many people he impacted. People I talk to all around the country learned to do this (run-and-shoot) offense by watching film of him. He impacts people all over the country in throwing mechanics and also on how to run this offense.”

Robert Kekaula, play-by-play announcer:

“It’s not even close. The program lost the best quarterback it ever had. I was lucky. I saw the 58 touchdown passes he threw his junior year. I had a front-row seat. Dude was good.”