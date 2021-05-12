Star University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan embodied aloha
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 1:23 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / 2007
Colt Brennan celebrated after Hawaii beat Boise State to win the 2007 WAC title at Aloha Stadium.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2007
Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan talked with June Jones during Hawaii’s game against Boise State at Aloha Stadium in 2007.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2005
Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan slipped past UNLV’s KC Asiodu in a 2005 game at Aloha Stadium.
