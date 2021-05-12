comscore Top management changes at Honolulu Museum of Art | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Top management changes at Honolulu Museum of Art

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:50 a.m.

The departure last month of Allison Wong from the Hono­lulu Museum of Art, where she was deputy director for operations and administration, follows a rash of rapid top-management changes at the 90-year-plus cultural lodestar, which received an infusion of youthful energy and fiscal stability during the five-year tenure of director Stephan Jost, who left in 2016 to lead the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto. Read more

