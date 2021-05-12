comscore Hawaii Baptist Academy topples Damien to advance in playoffs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Baptist Academy topples Damien to advance in playoffs

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.

Hayley Taka pounded 13 kills, three blocks and an ace as third-seeded Hawaii Baptist Academy rallied past second-seeded Damien 18-25, 25-15, 25-20 on Tuesday night. Read more

University of Hawaii volleyball team No. 1 in poll, no doubt about it
Television and radio - May 12, 2021

