When Colt Brennan said no to the NFL and yes to returning to the Hawaii football team, it started a mania that the program had not experienced before

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On a January afternoon in the Stan Sheriff Center 14 years ago, University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan walked up to the podium and essentially uttered: nah. Read more

On a January afternoon in the Stan Sheriff Center 14 years ago, University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan walked up to the podium and essentially uttered: nah.

No to leaving school a year early to apply for the 2007 NFL Draft.

No to breaking up a self-styled band of brothers coming off a record-setting offensive year.

No to tapping out on the Rainbow Warriors’ quest for their first outright Western Athletic Conference football title.

And with that naysayer’s announcement, a “Colt” following was formed.

>> RELATED PHOTO GALLERY: Colt Brennan: 1983-2021

Spring practices became spring breaks, with spectators lounging on the hill overlooking the grass practice field.

UH launched a Heisman Trophy campaign, with DVDs featuring segments of Brennan’s life.

The WAC, sensing the Warriors’ ascension, crafted a championship-like scenario in which UH and Boise State, the 2006 BCS-buster, would meet on the final weekend of league play at Aloha Stadium. “In my opinion, those two years — 2006 and 2007 — have to be two of the best years in WAC history in terms of notoriety and exposure,” said Karl Benson, who was WAC commissioner at the time. “Colt Brennan was certainly not just the face of the Warriors, but the face of the WAC.”

At the WAC’s media day, reporters were in a three-deep arc in front of Brennan’s interview table.

Brennan, sporting the Hawaiian Islands dyed into his haircut, was featured on the cover of ESPN the Magazine. A New York Times reporter followed Brennan.

In Hawaii, the most popular gift — and collectible — was a Brennan autograph. Fans would converge at the entrance of the practice field, using the final horn of practice as the starting signal to walk toward Brennan. Many fans had shopping bags full of helmets (miniature and full sized), shirts, footballs and papers for Brennan to sign.

“We eventually had it where I would walk him through that and he would sign while always walking,” said Dan Morrison, UH’s quarterbacks coach at the time. “He asked me to be that role. Not necessarily to be the bad guy, but to help him keep walking and walking, so he didn’t have to stay there.”

But Brennan could not refuse a request, and he often arrived at the Sheriff Center’s dining area after all the breakfast pans had been emptied.

UH assigned a security guard to drive Brennan from the field to the arena. But one time, Brennan opened the car door to find footballs that needed to be signed.

For most of the season, then-athletic director Herman Frazier assigned an administrative assistant to handle requests for Brennan.

UH decided to consolidate all the requests into a one-hour signing session for the entire football team. The line curled like a large intestine, spiraling from the grass field to the parking structure. With the release of the first iPhone that summer, selfies were added to the requests.

Of the attention, Morrison recalled, “we spent a lot of time in my office trying to talk through all that. He had a hard tine with it. Some people, it rolls off of them, like water off a duck. But not with him. It was hard on him, wanting to give everybody time but feeling overwhelmed, just trying to sign autographs after practice.”

But teammate Adam Leonard said Brennan remained patient and humble.

“When you know him personally, it’s not hard to root for him,” Leonard said. “He was a great guy no matter how much success he had. Being the most famous person in Hawaii at the time, to know how humble he was, he was a great teammate.”

When the receivers grew out dreadlocks, Brennan braided his hair. He learned to call out plays in Samoan. He also was a history buff who spoke out against social injustices. When teammates complained of no soap in the locker room’s showers, Brennan penned an article that drew national attention.

Acknowledging Brennan’s contributions, Benson created an award honoring the best group of receivers. Hawaii won the inaugural — and only — award.

Brennan’s UH graduation was on the front page under the headline: “Icing on the Cake.”

Natural Vibrations played at his graduation party.

Couple named their children after Brennan.

And Brennan eventually got a coveted signature. During a group interview, Brennan mentioned he wanted an autographed picture of Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum. After a cameraman told her of the request, Lum sent a picture. But because UH officials deemed the picture a “perk” not available to all students, UH did not forward it to Brennan.

After signing with Washington, Brennan was invited to the station, where he was presented with a new picture. “At the time, he lifted our spirits and he was a sign of hope,” Lum texted.

COLT BRENNAN ACCOMPLISHMENTS

• Broke or tied 31 NCAA records upon completion of his three-year career, including career touchdown passes (131), single-season touchdown passes (58 in 2006) and most touchdowns responsible for in a career (146).

• Finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2007.

Also named third-team Associated Press All-American.

• In 2006, captured the Sammy Baugh Award, was a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and Cingular National Player of the Year, and was sixth in the Heisman race.

• Led the nation in total offense (422.5), touchdown passes (58), passing efficiency (185.96), points responsible for (27.7), completion percentage (72.6%), passing yards (5,549) and passing yards per game (396.4) during record-breaking 2006 season. Broke or tied 20 NCAA records, 17 WAC records and 41 school records that year.

Source: University of Hawaii

BRENNAN’S UH CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

2005

Sept. 3

Splits time with starter Tyler Graunke in UH debut. Completes 21 of 32 passes with 1 touchdown and 1 interception in 63-17 loss to USC.

Sept. 10

First start, completes 23 of 31 for 219 yards and 2 TDs in 42-14 loss at Michigan State.

Sept. 24

Completes 34 of 44 for 347 and 3 scores in 24-0 win at Idaho.

Oct. 1

Passes for 426 yards and 4 TDs, on 29 of 51, but 2 interceptions and special teams breakdowns hurt in 44-41 loss to Boise State.

Oct. 8

Completes 23 of 36 with 1 TD and 1 pick in 46-14 loss at LaTech.

Oct. 15

Bounces back with 7 TD passes on 38 of 52 for 515 yards with 1 interception in 49-28 win against New Mexico State.

Oct. 22

Throws for 457 yards on 36 of 48 with three TDs and 2 INTs in 45-38 win at San Jose State.

Oct. 29

Two picks in 27-13 loss to Fresno State. Also 327 yards and 1 TD on 35-of-54 passing.

Nov. 5

409 yards on 29 of 43 with 3 TDs and 1 INT not enough in 43-29 loss at Nevada.

Nov. 12

Completes 24 of 36 for 386 yards, 2 scores and 1 pick in 50-23 win against Utah State.

Nov. 25

Passes for three TDs, 1 INT and 403 yards on 33 of 53 attempts in 41-24 loss to Wisconsin.

Dec. 3

Five touchdowns, 1 interception and 326 yards in 25 of 37 in 49-38 season finale victory over San Diego State. Hawaii finishes season at 5-7.

2005 season stats

350-for-515, 68%, 4,301 yards passing, 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Also 154 rushing yards on 99 carries with 2 touchdowns.

2006

Sept. 2

Dominates second half, but time runs out and last play is interception in end zone of 25-17 loss at Alabama. Passes 30-for-44 for 350 yards with 2 TDs and the 1 pick.

Sept. 16

Completes 24 of 35 for 296 yards with 2 TDs and 2 INTs in 42-13 win at UNLV.

Sept. 23

Throws 5 touchdown passes and just 1 interception, but his late fumble costly in 41-34 loss at Boise State. Completes 25 of 36 for 388 yards.

Sept. 30

Another 5 TD and 1 pick game, this time for 409 yards in 44-9 win against Eastern Illinois

Oct. 7

Four TD passes and defense’s goal line stand key 41-34 win against Nevada. 419 yards on 36 of 47; first of four straight games with no interceptions.

Oct. 14

Five scoring passes highlight 68-37 win at Fresno State. Completes 32 of 39 for 409 yards.

Oct. 21

Five more TDs in 49-30 win at New Mexico State. Passes for 330 yards on 22-of-31 accuracy.

Oct. 28

Yet another 5-TD game gives him 19 with no interceptions. Completes 31 of 38 for 353 yards in 68-10 rout of Idaho.

Nov. 4

Roughed up on play that results in first interception in over a month, but comes back to throw sixth TD pass in 63-10 win at Utah State. Completes 18 of 29 for 413 yards.

Nov. 11

Third win in row scoring more than 60 points. Passes for 4 TDs and 1 INT with 406 yards in 61-17 win at LaTech.

Nov. 18

Five TDs and 1 pick on 28 of 39 for 402 yards in 54-17 win against San Jose State. Team finishes WAC at 7-1, but Fiesta Bowl-bound Boise State is 8-0.

Nov. 25

Completes 33 of 48 for 434 yards, 3 scores and 1 interception in 42-35 win against Purdue. Ninth win in a row for 10-2 UH.

Dec. 2

Passes for 401 yards on 37 of 50 and 2 TDs against Oregon State. One of 2 picks comes when receiver slips in end zone in 35-32 loss.

Dec. 24

Breaks open Hawaii Bowl with 5 TD passes in 41-24 win against Arizona State. Amasses 559 yards on 33-for-42, with 1 INT.

2006 season stats

406-for-559, 72.6%, 5,549 yards, 58-12 (second on team with rushes for 366 yards and 5 TDs. Sixth in Heisman Trophy voting.

2007

Jan. 17

After weeks of deliberation, announces return for senior season, holding off NFL Draft.

Sept. 1

Completes 34 of 40 for 416 yards with 6 TDs and 0 INTs in 63-6 romp of Northern Colorado.

Sept. 8

Four TDs, 1 INT, 43 of 61 for 548 yards in 45-44 OT win at LaTech.

Sept. 15

Rushes for career-high 3 TDs despite ankle sprain in 49-14 win at UNLV. Completes 26 of 32 for 298 yards and 2 scores

Sept. 29

Survives 5 interceptions in a 48-20 win at Idaho. Also passes for 3 TDs on 30 of 49 for 369 yards.

Oct. 6

Spreads wealth with three receivers over 100 yards in 52-37 win over Utah State. Completes 19 of 25 for 219 yards and 1 TD.

Oct. 12

Defense helps spark late rally in 42-35 OT win at San Jose State. Four touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 44 completions in 75 attempts for 545 yards

Oct. 27

Six TDs, 1 INT, 425 yards in 19 of 25 attempts in 50-13 victory over New Mexico State

Nov. 10

Completes 28 of 39 for 396 yards, two scores and one pick before leaving after huge hit in 37-30 win over Fresno State

Nov. 16

Starts, but plays just first series, completes two short passes in 28-26 win at Nevada starring backup QB Tyler Graunke and kicker Dan Kelly.

Nov. 23

Completes 40 of 53 with 5 TDs and 2 INTs and 495 yards in 39-27 win against Boise State for WAC championship.

Dec. 1

Fifth TD pass, with seconds left, caps comeback from 21-0 first-quarter deficit in 35-28 victory over Washington to complete 12-0 regular season.

Dec. 2

Hawaii chosen for Sugar Bowl, first BCS bowl in program history.

Dec. 8

In New York City as Heisman Trophy finalist, finishes third in voting behind winner Tim Tebow and Darren McFadden.

Jan. 1, 2008

Intercepted 3 times with no TDs, completing 22 of 38 passes for 169 yards, in 41-10 Sugar Bowl loss to Georgia.

2007 stats

359-for-510, 70.4%, 4,343 yards, 38-17 TD-INT

Career stats: 38 games

1,115 completions, 1,584 attempts, 70.4%, 14,193 yards, 131-42 TD-INT … also 267-547 rushing with 15 TDs.