When Colt Brennan said no to the NFL and yes to returning to the Hawaii football team, it started a mania that the program had not experienced before

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / 2006 Colt Brennan, above, signed autographs shortly before the end of a game against Louisiana Tech at Aloha Stadium on Nov. 11, 2006. UH routed the Bulldogs 61-17.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2006

    Colt Brennan, above, signed autographs shortly before the end of a game against Louisiana Tech at Aloha Stadium on Nov. 11, 2006. UH routed the Bulldogs 61-17.

  STAR-ADVERTISER / 2007 Colt Brennan passed against Northern Colorado on Sept. 2, 2007.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2007

    Colt Brennan passed against Northern Colorado on Sept. 2, 2007.

On a January afternoon in the Stan Sheriff Center 14 years ago, University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan walked up to the podium and essentially uttered: nah. Read more

