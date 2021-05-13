comscore Column: HTA’S crucial mission goes well beyond tourism marketing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: HTA’S crucial mission goes well beyond tourism marketing

  • By Peter Apo
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • Peter Apo is president of The Peter Apo Company, LLC, a Hawaiian values-based management strategies consulting firm; he formerly served as a state legislator and an Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee.

The beheading of the Hawaii Tourism Authority — via a just-passed bill that cuts off HTA’s funding source — is yet another red flag that the state Legislature is choosing to ignore its institutional memory of the years of struggle it took to get to this point in attempting to manage the total impact of tourism on Hawaii (“Bill cuts off Hawaii Tourism Authority’s funding source,” Star-Advertiser, May 10). Read more

