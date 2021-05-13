Column: HTA’S crucial mission goes well beyond tourism marketing
- By Peter Apo
-
Today
- Updated 12:28 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
Peter Apo is president of The Peter Apo Company, LLC, a Hawaiian values-based management strategies consulting firm; he formerly served as a state legislator and an Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree