Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Open up police review board

  Today
  • Updated 7:04 p.m.

It seems unwise that amid a national debate about police use of force and related transparency issues — and in the recent aftermath of two Oahu cases of fatal shootings — the state Law Enforcement Officer Independent Review Board spent much of its first meeting in 15 months behind doors closed to the public. Read more

