Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Open up police review board

It seems unwise that amid a national debate about police use of force and related transparency issues — and in the recent aftermath of two Oahu cases of fatal shootings — the state Law Enforcement Officer Independent Review Board spent much of its first meeting in 15 months behind doors closed to the public.

Now headed by Gary Yabuta, a former Maui police chief, the board is tasked with reviewing all shootings by officers to evaluate criminal investigation fairness and determine whether prosecution or further investigation is needed. Community confidence in the panel's work will hinge in part on whether it opts for openness whenever possible.

A closer eye on cannabis dispensary

It's always gratifying to see the regulatory system functioning as it should: regulating those activities that bear watching. The state Health Department revoked the Pono Life Science Maui LLC medical cannabis dispensary license, after the company had not submitted the required annual independent financial audits. Retail operations at 415 Dairy Road are closed, for now. The concern for oversight was one point of contention over allowing cannabis dispensaries, so the follow-through is welcome — and essential.