Ambassador wants public disclosure in shooting of Lindani Myeni

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  Nomaindiya Cathleen Mfeketo: South Africa's ambassador to the U.S. is demanding more transparency from officials when it comes to police shootings

  Lindani Myeni: The 29-year-old was fatally shot by Honolulu police officers who were responding to a 911 call in Nuuanu

South Africa’s ambassador to the United States requested the return of her deceased citizen’s wedding ring, clothes and mobile phone and called on Honolulu, U.S. officials and departments across the country to be more transparent about police shootings and how race relations affect law enforcement practices. Read more

