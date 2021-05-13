comscore Ex-Hawaii CEO, Martin Kao, pleads not guilty to loan fraud | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-Hawaii CEO, Martin Kao, pleads not guilty to loan fraud

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Martin Kao

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Martin Kao

A former Hawaii company CEO accused of defrauding banks of money meant to assist businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Ex-police chief to lead board review on police shootings

Scroll Up