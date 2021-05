Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has announced that two members of its volunteer Board of Directors have been reelected and will serve new three-year terms, effective March 2021. Read more

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has announced that two members of its volunteer Board of Directors have been reelected and will serve new three-year terms, effective March 2021:

>> Ryan Morita, an economic program manager for the Hawaii State Energy Office at the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism has been a member of Hawaii State FCU for more than 27 years. He has held several positions on the board, including chairperson, vice- chairperson and treasurer.

>> Monica Toguchi Ryan, owner and president of Highway Inn, is a third- generation owner of Highway Inn. She has experience operating and developing growth opportunities for small businesses. Toguchi Ryan has been a member of the credit union for more than 25 years.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.