State, city step in to protect Niu Valley archaeological site | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State, city step in to protect Niu Valley archaeological site

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Remnants of a Hawaiian heiau, upper center, are adjacent to a home construction project in Niu Valley.

    Remnants of a Hawaiian heiau, upper center, are adjacent to a home construction project in Niu Valley.

State and city officials have taken action to protect historic Hawaiian archaeological features on a hillside residential lot being redeveloped in Niu Valley. Read more

