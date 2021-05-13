State, city step in to protect Niu Valley archaeological site
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Remnants of a Hawaiian heiau, upper center, are
adjacent to a home construction project in Niu Valley.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree