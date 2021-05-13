comscore The Hokule‘a and Hikianalia depart in the first deep sea training for crews in advance of their 2022 voyage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The Hokule‘a and Hikianalia depart in the first deep sea training for crews in advance of their 2022 voyage

  • COURTESY POLYNESIAN VOYAGING SOCIETY Crew members of the Hokule‘a prepare to set sail on a three-week training voyage to the doldrums near the equator. The double-hulled voyaging canoe has been in dry dock preparing for next year’s sail around the Pacific.

  • COURTESY POLYNESIAN VOYAGING SOCIETY Above, one of two kii wooden figures that are strapped to the Hikianalia voyaging canoe. The kii are symbolic of a long-standing tradition and are reminders of the past and the journey to regain forgotten knowledge.

  • COURTESY POLYNESIAN VOYAGING SOCIETY The Hokule‘a leaves Sand Island for a three-week voyage to the doldrums near the equator. It is a training mission in advance of next year’s planned circumnavigation of the Pacific.

In preparation for next year’s planned circumnavigation of the Pacific, two canoes of the Polynesian Voyaging Society set off Wednesday for a training voyage to the Intertropical Convergence Zone, more commonly known by sailors as the doldrums. Read more

