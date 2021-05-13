Hawaii Beat | Sports UH Hilo draws Concordia in quarters By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The UH Hilo men’s tennis team will meet Concordia (N.Y.) in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament on Tuesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The UH Hilo men’s tennis team will meet Concordia (N.Y.) in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament on Tuesday. The Vulcans drew the fifth seed and the Clippers are seeded fourth. The winner of the matches in Surprise, Ariz., will move on to face either top-seed Columbus State or Cameron (8) in the semifinals the next day. The championship is scheduled for May 20. Previous Story 7 Yankees coaches and staff have virus; Torres out as precaution