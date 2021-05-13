comscore UH Hilo draws Concordia in quarters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH Hilo draws Concordia in quarters

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The UH Hilo men’s tennis team will meet Concordia (N.Y.) in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament on Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
7 Yankees coaches and staff have virus; Torres out as precaution

Scroll Up