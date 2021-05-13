UH Hilo draws Concordia in quarters

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The UH Hilo men’s tennis team will meet Concordia (N.Y.) in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament on Tuesday.

The Vulcans drew the fifth seed and the Clippers are seeded fourth. The winner of the matches in Surprise, Ariz., will move on to face either top-seed Columbus State or Cameron (8) in the semifinals the next day.

The championship is scheduled for May 20.