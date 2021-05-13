comscore Hawaii volleyball team receives recognition from Gov. David Ige, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and on the house floor in Washington, D.C. | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii volleyball team receives recognition from Gov. David Ige, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and on the house floor in Washington, D.C.

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Cheryl Luga, Chary Sambueno, Becca Tejada, and Cricket Deloach took a selfie with Jackson Van Eekeren, left, and Makua Marumoto in City Hall, where Mayor Rick Blangiardi and members of the Honolulu City Council honored the team. Earlier, the team went to Washington Place, where Gov. David Ige signed a proclamation declaring Wednesday “Rainbow Warrior Day” in Hawaii.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The UH volleyball team took a trolley ride around downtown and posed for a shot before ceremonies at City Hall.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The UH volleyball team took a trolley ride around downtown and posed for a shot before ceremonies at City Hall.

The celebration of Hawaii’s men’s volleyball championship resounded from Washington Place to Washington D.C., on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
7 Yankees coaches and staff have virus; Torres out as precaution
Next Story
Television and radio - May 13, 2021

Scroll Up