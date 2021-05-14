Off the News: Latest Red Hill fuel leak disturbing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All’s well that ends well, right? Maybe in the case of the Red Hill fuel-tank situation, not so much. Read more

All’s well that ends well, right? Maybe in the case of the Red Hill fuel-tank situation, not so much.

The Navy operators of the subterranean fuel storage complex, controversial for its proximity to precious water aquifers, acknowledged last week’s 1,000-gallon leak. But they said the fuel landed in a containment area and was recovered safely.

Even so, it did not buoy the confidence of state officials and many concerned others. If anything, the incident bolsters the argument for a major upgrade — or relocation, far from public water sources.

HONU homeless program expands

A promising pop-up program, Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered Persons (HONU), is expanding its reach. While continuing operations at Keehi Lagoon, the city-state effort this week launched a 90-day shelter for triage services in Whitmore Village.

HONU saw early success in a test run that wrapped up in March 2020. Through the remainder of the year, the project was repurposed as the Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage (POST) program — focused on mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in the homeless population. As the COVID-19 threat lessens, the city should step up HONU deployment in areas seeing significant homelessness concerns.