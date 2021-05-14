Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Latest Red Hill fuel leak disturbing Today Updated 7:16 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! All’s well that ends well, right? Maybe in the case of the Red Hill fuel-tank situation, not so much. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. All’s well that ends well, right? Maybe in the case of the Red Hill fuel-tank situation, not so much. The Navy operators of the subterranean fuel storage complex, controversial for its proximity to precious water aquifers, acknowledged last week’s 1,000-gallon leak. But they said the fuel landed in a containment area and was recovered safely. Even so, it did not buoy the confidence of state officials and many concerned others. If anything, the incident bolsters the argument for a major upgrade — or relocation, far from public water sources. HONU homeless program expands A promising pop-up program, Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered Persons (HONU), is expanding its reach. While continuing operations at Keehi Lagoon, the city-state effort this week launched a 90-day shelter for triage services in Whitmore Village. HONU saw early success in a test run that wrapped up in March 2020. Through the remainder of the year, the project was repurposed as the Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage (POST) program — focused on mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in the homeless population. As the COVID-19 threat lessens, the city should step up HONU deployment in areas seeing significant homelessness concerns. Previous Story Letters: Teachers get bonuses; other workers left out; Thousands of jobless didn’t get bonuses; Report COVID cases among vaccinated