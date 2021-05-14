comscore Barnwell Industries Inc. narrows loss, selling Honolulu office | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Barnwell Industries Inc. narrows loss, selling Honolulu office

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

A Hawaii company involved in Canadian oil and natural gas production is selling its corporate headquarters amid continued financial challenges. Read more

Southwest Airlines to more than double its Hawaii trans-­Pacific service

