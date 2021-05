Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted Kristen Chong to accountant manager II in the Consulting unit. Chong holds a master’s in human resource management from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and Bachelor of Science in health administration from Creighton University, Neb. She also holds the Professional in Human Resource (PHR), Life and Health Insurance certification and is a member of the nonprofit Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

ProService Hawaii has announced the promotion of Miki Moore-Hardisty to chief operations officer. Moore-Hardisty previously served as chief technology officer at ProService Hawaii, a human resources management company.

