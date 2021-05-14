Rearview: Iconic Honolulu sports bar was popular for 3 decades
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
- Updated 11:54 p.m.
COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO
Hawaii’s first sports bar, the Smile Cafe, had to make way on Kalakaua Avenue for the extension of Ala Moana Boulevard in the early 1950s.
COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO
Above, the Smile Cafe staff gathered for this photo in the 1930s, many wearing kimono.
COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO
Above, the Uyehara brothers ran the Smile Cafe from 1932 to 1962 as well as six other companies.
