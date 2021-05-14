comscore Rearview: Iconic Honolulu sports bar was popular for 3 decades | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview: Iconic Honolulu sports bar was popular for 3 decades

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO Hawaii’s first sports bar, the Smile Cafe, had to make way on Kalakaua Avenue for the extension of Ala Moana Boulevard in the early 1950s.

    Hawaii's first sports bar, the Smile Cafe, had to make way on Kalakaua Avenue for the extension of Ala Moana Boulevard in the early 1950s.

  • COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO Above, the Smile Cafe staff gathered for this photo in the 1930s, many wearing kimono.

    The Smile Cafe staff gathered for this photo in the 1930s, many wearing kimono.

  • COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO Above, the Uyehara brothers ran the Smile Cafe from 1932 to 1962 as well as six other companies.

    The Uyehara brothers ran the Smile Cafe from 1932 to 1962 as well as six other companies.

Reader Edward Allen reminded me that Ala Moana Boulevard did not connect to Kalakaua Avenue until the early 1950s. Read more

