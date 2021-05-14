comscore Trade groups, unions urge tourism bill veto | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Trade groups, unions urge tourism bill veto

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

The Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association and more than 30 organizations are urging Gov. David Ige to veto a bill that takes lodging taxes away from the Hawaii Tourism Authority and counties. Read more

Previous Story
Southwest Airlines to more than double its Hawaii trans-­Pacific service

Scroll Up