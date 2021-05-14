comscore Hawaii women’s water polo program gets a chance to keep national championships coming this weekend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii women’s water polo program gets a chance to keep national championships coming this weekend

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • DERRICK TUSKAN / BIG WEST Lucia Gomez de la Puente and Hawaii will take on UCLA in the NCAA Tournament today.

    DERRICK TUSKAN / BIG WEST

    Lucia Gomez de la Puente and Hawaii will take on UCLA in the NCAA Tournament today.

  • COURTESY UH ATHLETICS Lucía Gómez de la Puente and the rest of the Rainbow Wahine were cheered Monday as they left for the NCAA water polo tournament.

    COURTESY UH ATHLETICS

    Lucía Gómez de la Puente and the rest of the Rainbow Wahine were cheered Monday as they left for the NCAA water polo tournament.

Amid the rush of final exams, the Hawaii water polo team spent the week preparing for the most rigorous test of the season. Read more

Previous Story
Maryknoll Spartans leaves no doubt, blasting ‘Iolani Raiders to capture ILH championship
Next Story
Television and radio - May 14, 2021

Scroll Up