Hawaii women’s water polo program gets a chance to keep national championships coming this weekend
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
DERRICK TUSKAN / BIG WEST
Lucia Gomez de la Puente and Hawaii will take on UCLA in the NCAA Tournament today.
-
COURTESY UH ATHLETICS
Lucía Gómez de la Puente and the rest of the Rainbow Wahine were cheered Monday as they left for the NCAA water polo tournament.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree