comscore Maryknoll girls volleyball team claim Division II volleyball crown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Maryknoll girls volleyball team claim Division II volleyball crown

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The new era of Maryknoll girls volleyball is off to a great start. Senior Shani Houghtailing drilled 13 kills and Haylee DePonte tallied 15 assists as the Lady Spartans swept Hawaii Baptist 25-20, 25-19 to capture the Interscholastic League of Honolulu Division II championship on Thursday night at Maryknoll’s gym. Read more

