Sports

Rainbow Wahine softball team suffer shutout

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

UC Davis’s two-run first inning gave freshman Kenedi Brown more than enough breathing room in the Aggies’ 5-0 win over the University of Hawaii softball team on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

