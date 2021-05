Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When I read about the rail’s wheel problem, my first thoughts were about safety (“Honolulu’s rail project plagued with wheels too thin and tracks too wide,” Star-Advertiser, May 7). Read more

Rail’s wheel-track defect is disaster in the making

When I read about the rail’s wheel problem, my first thoughts were about safety (“Honolulu’s rail project plagued with wheels too thin and tracks too wide,” Star-Advertiser, May 7).

Physics will show that without proper alignment and weight distribution, there will always be load-bearing stress. Eventually, this stress will cause fractures to form throughout the track. These cracks would soon undermine the integrity of the track. Then it will just be a matter of time before disaster strikes. Can you imagine one of these trains flying off the tracks at 70 mph from 15 feet in the air?

Anyway, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has a big problem on its hands. And it doesn’t look like there’s a cheap solution in sight.

Clarence Chun

Kalihi

Cure needed for virulent epidemic of Trumpism

During his presidency, Donald Trump made false or misleading statements 30,573 times, according to the final count of The Washington Post fact checker.

Apparently, Trump’s dishonest habit infected many Republicans in Congress, state legislatures and governorships. Lying has become habitual for many, including the Big Lie that Trump won the election.

Republican legislatures and governors exploit the Big Lie with zero evidence to suppress voting by minorities because they tend to vote Democrat.

When a rare Republican in Congress, like Liz Cheney or Mitt Romney, exercises the moral integrity, social responsibility and courage to tell the truth, they are attacked by fellow Republicans in Congress and some of their constituents.

Any individual, organization, political system or society infected by chronic lies is destined to fail. Remember the truth of Jan. 6.

An effective cure must be found for the epidemic of Trumpism before democracy and America fail.

Leslie E. Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

Find better way to honor vets at burial than shots

I live close to the veterans’ cemetery in Hilo. Rifle shots are fired when a body is put into the ground.

What is the point of that? It only beats the drums of violence and war. It surprises and disturbs birds, dogs, cats and nearby neighbors. It adds already excessive, stress-producing noise to our lives. Wouldn’t silent contemplation be more appropriate?

Gary Harrold

Hilo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter