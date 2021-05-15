comscore Beach services operator in Waikiki to contest $62,000 fine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Beach services operator in Waikiki to contest $62,000 fine

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

The owner of a Waikiki company that rents chairs, umbrellas, surfboards and other beach gear plans to contest a $62,000 fine levied Friday by the Board of Land and Natural Resources for conducting unauthorized commercial activities and encroaching on state lands at Duke Kahana­moku Beach. Read more

Hawaii's economic outlook grows brighter

