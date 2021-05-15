comscore Honolulu Police Department’s robotic dog, Spot, is expected to have multiple uses in the future | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Police Department's robotic dog, Spot, is expected to have multiple uses in the future

  By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
    Spot has been used primarily to get body temperature checks for homeless individuals participating in HPD's Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage, or POST, program at Keehi Lagoon.

  • JAMM AQUINO /JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Police Department Lt. Joseph O’Neal, left, looked out at the department’s Spot robot Friday. The robot, designed and manufactured by Boston Dynamics, was purchased with CARES Act money in 2020 and is for outreach and community care use, including providing medical care and temperature-taking.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM HPD Lt. Joseph O’Neal was reflected Friday on the touch screen of the department’s new Spot robot.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Police Department’s new Spot robot is photographed on Friday.

The controversial robotic dog that the Honolulu Police Department purchased with federal relief funds last year will be useful for years, the department said. Read more

