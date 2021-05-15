Honolulu Police Department’s robotic dog, Spot, is expected to have multiple uses in the future
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:36 p.m.
Spot has been used primarily to get body temperature checks for homeless individuals participating in HPD's Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage, or POST, program at Keehi Lagoon.
Honolulu Police Department Lt. Joseph O’Neal, left, looked out at the department’s Spot robot Friday. The robot, designed and manufactured by Boston Dynamics, was purchased with CARES Act money in 2020 and is for outreach and community care use, including providing medical care and temperature-taking.
HPD Lt. Joseph O’Neal was reflected Friday on the touch screen of the department’s new Spot robot.
The Honolulu Police Department’s new Spot robot is photographed on Friday.