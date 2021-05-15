Land Board fines Portlock homeowners, orders them to remove illegal seawalls
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday ordered two homeowners to remove the illegal seawalls fronting their homes at 245 and 251 Portlock Road.
