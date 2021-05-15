comscore Land Board fines Portlock homeowners, orders them to remove illegal seawalls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Land Board fines Portlock homeowners, orders them to remove illegal seawalls

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday ordered two homeowners to remove the illegal seawalls fronting their homes at 245 and 251 Portlock Road.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday ordered two Portlock homeowners to remove seawalls fronting their oceanfront properties and fined them each $15,000 for the illegal encroachments onto the public beach. Read more

