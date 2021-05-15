comscore No new permits needed for Thirty Meter Telescope, University of Hawaii says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

No new permits needed for Thirty Meter Telescope, University of Hawaii says

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • TMT OBSERVATORY CORP. VIA AP / 2019 An artist’s rendering shows the proposed Thirty Meter Observatory to be built atop Mauna Kea on the Big Island.

    An artist’s rendering shows the proposed Thirty Meter Observatory to be built atop Mauna Kea on the Big Island.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope’s construction form a blockade across Mauna Kea Access Road on the Big Island.

    Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope’s construction form a blockade across Mauna Kea Access Road on the Big Island.

Heading off the potential of an expired permit and further delay for the Thirty Meter Telescope, the state has given the developer of the planned cutting-edge observatory credit for its construction activities in 2019. Read more

